A woman has faced court after police found a "push dagger" in her car.
Jade Lee Miskell-Scott, of Bryant Street, Bathurst, appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link from custody for multiple offences arising from a traffic stop in Orange on June 2, 2023.
Magistrate David Day said the possession of the knife was the most serious of those particular offences, which also included driving while her licence application was refused and possession of cannabis.
He said the knife, described as a "push dagger" was dangerous and is "designed for stabbing which is why they are called push daggers".
Push daggers are self-defence knives with a T-shaped horizontal handle that can be held in a fist and used in a punching motion to stab someone.
"She doesn't understand our society as an unarmed society, you only carry knives if you have a reasonable excuse to do so."
According to documents submitted to the court, Miskell-Scott was speeding while driving north on Glenroi Avenue when she was spotted by the police.
The police stopped her for a random breath and drug test and when they asked her to produce her drivers licence she couldn't comply.
She also gave another woman's name instead of her own but police knew her real details so she confirmed those correct details.
Police inquiries revealed she'd been refused from obtaining a driver's licence between May 11 until Nov 11, 2023.
Due to further information police had on her they decided to search her car.
During the search, the police found a clear resealable bag containing compressed cannabis, a small push dagger and $500 in cash that were in a black bum bag belonging to her.
She told the police the cannabis was for personal use, she found the knife but didn't have a permit and she'd won the cash at the Dudley Hotel in Bathurst.
She was drug tested and returned a positive result.
An analysis of her saliva later confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in her system.
She was charged with driving while her licence application was refused, possession of one gram of cannabis, possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit, driver stating a false name or home address and driving with methamphetamine in her system.
Solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela said 26-year-old Miskell-Scott pleaded guilty to the offences at the earliest opportunity and she was homeless at the time the offences took place.
Although she was in custody with her bail refused when she appeared in court on Thursday, October 19, 2023, Mr Pahalawela said she has not received a sentence of any form of imprisonment before.
Mr Day acknowledged that she's "been inside for a little while" while her bail was refused.
"She's unfortunately got quite a lengthy record for a young lady," he said.
"She has lots and lots of convictions.
"The prohibited weapon is by far the most serious and should result in a conviction and weapon forfeited."
Mr Day convicted Miskell-Scott for all of the offences and gave her a two-year supervised community correction order for possession of the knife and he ordered the weapon to be forfeited.
He also gave her two six-month driving disqualifications for the licence offence and for driving with methamphetamine in her system.
