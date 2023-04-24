Jack Besgrove's masterful performance has helped Australia claim its inaugural WBSC U-23 Men's Softball World Cup title.
The Aussie Steelers prevailed in a 1-0 game against Japan on Sunday evening (local time) in Paran, Argentina.
Besgrove, the Australian vice-co-captain, led his team from the front, pitching a complete-game shutout with 11 strikeouts.
The Orange athlete spoke about the team's tight bond and teamwork that led the way for their success.
"We're pretty close, we're also good mates," he said.
"We are just doing it for each other. It's awesome because it's one of the best teams I've ever played in."
The game was scoreless after three innings of play with Australia allowing two early hits while Japan's Kaki Yagi only allowed a single leadoff hit from Jeremy Garland.
An exciting pitching duel ensued at the final, led by Besgrove who earlier in the tournament pitched a no-hitter, and Japan's Koki Yagi and Kazuya Umibe. In the fifth inning, Umibe relieved Yagi, who allowed two hits with a walk and two strikeouts.
After six tense innings, the score was still tied at 0-0. Jeremy Waters broke the deadlock, putting Australia in the lead 1-0 in the top of the final inning with a single to left, scoring Ashlee Goffer, whose double put him in scoring position.
Besgrove will return home a dual World Cup winner, having also been crowned the tournament's MVP. The 19-year-old earned the title off the back of a marathon tournament, clocking up a massive 48 innings and six wins.
"I'm excited, I've never received an award like this before, especially at the world stage. So, it's pretty awesome," said Besgrove after the closing ceremony.
Besgrove also won the senior Men's Softball World Cup last December.
"Obviously, the first one is special, but this one is pretty good too," he added.
Australia head coach David Metekingi praised Besgrove after the final.
"Jack is one of the most amazing athletes I've ever seen. He's definitely a workhorse," he said.
"What makes him special is he's a team player. He also works hard and does a lot of training.
"We knew we'd have to battle against Japan. All I asked the boys was to hang in there and keep fighting. We have a battle spirit, it's something that we looked at throughout the week, and we needed that during the last game. We never gave up, we constantly put pressure, and finally worked at the end."
