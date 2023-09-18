Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Good News

Netball icon Toot Keegan immortalised with PCYC grandstand named in her honour

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 18 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yvonne 'Toot' Keegan is netball royalty.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.