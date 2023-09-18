Yvonne 'Toot' Keegan is netball royalty.
So it seems only fitting she have her own throne...or in this case, a grandstand.
Before the division one Orange Netball Association grand final on September 16, a "surprise" ceremony was held to honour one of the game's greats.
Although a large number of the packed PCYC knew what was happening, there was at least one woman in attendance who had no idea what was about to take place. That of course, was Mrs Keegan herself.
"I didn't have a clue," she said after the grandstand adjoining the A court was unveiled as the 'Toot Keegan Stand'.
"I'm so embarrassed. It's really ridiculous."
Long-time friend and current ONA coach, Pam Ryan, was first to speak about Mrs Keegan's many, many achievements which led to this momentous occasion.
"I suspect you might be cross my mate, but this is not about you, it's about netball," Ms Ryan said with a smile.
Mrs Keegan has been a part of the ONA for more than 65 years as a player, coach and everything in-between.
"I remember as a 16-year-old kid I once got creamed on the court," Ms Ryan recalled.
"I was contesting a ball and Toot ran straight through me, scored and then came back to pick me up and dust me off.
"Her philosophy was if you didn't throw up after a game you hadn't tried."
During her time with the ONA, Mrs Keegan held such roles as president, secretary, publicity officer and even initiated the mid-week competition.
And while her playing style was always "strong, fast and physical", it was her duties as a coach which stood the test of time.
"Toot has influenced so many other coaches as well as players - in other sports, not only in netball," Ms Ryan added.
"So many players have Toot to thank for improving their game and yes, sometimes making them cry in the process."
Ben Keegan, son of Mrs Keegan, thanked not only the ONA but Orange City Council for naming the grandstand in his mother's honour.
"Mum had no idea this unveiling was taking place, so right now I'm sure she's a little embarrassed by all the attention but undoubtedly humbled and incredibly honoured - as are we," Mr Keegan said.
"I know when we look across at the wall in the grandstand, we will never see just a name, because the name Toot will forever symbolise to us what is great and what is good in this world.
"To be Toot means to rise above and never give up. It means to laugh, to be humble, courageous and inspirational. But most of all to be Toot means to love and to love unconditionally."
