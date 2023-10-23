A high-range drink-driver was caught more than three times the legal limit after police smelt alcohol on his breath.
Adam Garry Wood, of Racecourse Road pleaded guilty to high-range drink-driving and appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
According to documents provided to the court, the 37-year-old was driving along the Northern Distributor Road when police stopped him for a random breach test about 11.35pm on June 3.
He pulled over on Burrendong Way and once he stopped the police smelt alcohol on his breath and noticed his speech was slurred and eyes were bloodshot.
Police formed the opinion he was affected by alcohol.
He returned a positive breath test and on analysis had a high-range blood alcohol reading of 0.159.
Solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela said Wood has since completed the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
"He did have issues with alcohol your Honour," Mr Pahalawela said and added that Wood has completed the Magistrate's Early Referral Into Treatment program to address those issues.
Magistrate David Day said Wood had two previous high-range drink driving offences on his record but they were more than five years ago, which meant they wouldn't impact his latest sentence.
Mr Day convicted Wood and placed him on a 12-month community correction order that will require him to complete 50 hours of community service.
Mr Day also disqualified Wood's driver's licence for two months, taking into account a period of police suspension.
Once that disqualification period is complete, Wood will have to have an interlock device fitted to his car for 24 months.
