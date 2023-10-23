Central Western Daily
Adam Wood faces Orange Local Court for high-range drink driving

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 24 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 7:30am
A high-range drink-driver was caught more than three times the legal limit after police smelt alcohol on his breath.

