When you hear the name Australian National Field Days (ANFD), you might believe the event is specifically for farmers and people in the agricultural industry, and you're not entirely wrong.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
What you might not know is there actually loads to do for everyone.
So if you're looking for a fun day out, some good food and great entertainment, head out to Borenore on Thursday, you won't be disappointed. Check out the entire program of events here.
Here's the Central Western Daily's top 10 things to do at ANFD if you're not a farmer.
Dealing with something noxious and stubborn in your garden? You can take it with you to the ANFD and someone will identify your weed. Head to the education section between 10.30am and 11.30am to get the expertise you need. Also if weeds are your game, you can win $100 in the weed guessing competition. One person's trash, another person's treasure. You can find the Landcare stall at the education pavilion on C Street.
Lawn Mower Races
Lawn mower races used to be a form of entertainment at the country show, now it's a sport. Check out the lawn mower races at ANFD three a day at 10.30am, 1pm and 3pm. You can find them on J Street near the demonstration area. Trust us, this is not one to be missed.
There is entertainment everywhere you look at ANFD. You can see a saw mill demonstration or a presentation on cyber crime. If you're looking for something more traditional, check out the bar on M Street between 1pm and 5pm. Clancy Pye will be playing on Thursday, Mickey Pye will be playing on Friday and Tameka Kennedy will be playing Saturday.
Has been named as the feature exhibit this year. This exhibition is promising to be spectacular and informative. Hands-on demonstrations will be on hand for virtual driving, welding, chainsaw, shearing and horticulture. You can check out the TAFE exhibition in the education pavilion on C Street.
You don't have to be interested in sheep work to be into sheep dog trials. The way the sheep dogs and their humans work the sheep is a spectacle to be seen. Watch as sheep dogs and their handlers compete to move sheep around an arena and herd them safely into a pen. Check out this exciting event at M street near the bar.
If you're thrill seeking at the ANFD you can't miss Walter Whip and the Flame. These twice daily performances are not for the faint hearted. Walter will be cracking whips left, right and centre, some even lit on fire. If you're into what he does you can stick around for a whip cracking workshop after his performance. You can find Walter Whip on J street.
There's something about the baking from a CWA member that hit different to anywhere else. So why not learn how to bake them at home. That's right the secrets of the CWA baker will be uncovered. You can check out the demonstrations every day at the style pavilion on E street. Each demonstration will feature the primary product coffee. The demonstrations take place at 11.45am on each day.
Meet some animals or ride a camel at the the petting zoo and camel areas on M street. Always a hit with the kids, this promises to be an easy win for those animal lovers. Open throughout the day.
Always a delight, the food at ANFD is varied and delightful. There's street food, BBQ, mini donuts, chip on a stick, baked potato, jerky and more. The food hub is a culinary dream. Located on c street. But find food stalls all around the site.
See Borenore and the Orange region as you've never seen it before, from up in the air. Helicopter rides will be taking place all day for the aviation enthusiasts or the Orange enthusiast, or both! You can check them out on H street near the Bert Whiteley Pavilion.
If you're into fashion you can't miss the daily Fashion Parade in the style pavilion at 12.30pm each day of the Field Days. The parade showcase a range of garments made from natural fibres. A hit every year at the field days. The style pavilion is on E street.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.