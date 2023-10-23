CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy this weekend, snapping away at some of the sports on in Orange.
Jude photographed the Centenary Cup game between CYMS and Kinross at Kinross Wolaroi, the third grade match between Orange City and Cavaliers at Max Stewart Oval and the second grade game between Kinross and CYMS at Riawena.
Jude also stopped by the Orange Ex-Service's Country Club for the Open Pairs Zone 4 Championship final and the Presidents Pairs final.
On Sunday Jude photographed the Western Zone Premier League cricket at Wade Park between Dubbo and Orange.
