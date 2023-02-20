One of Orange's oldest and most popular venues appears set for radical transformation.
Hotel Canobolas could soon feature a reconfigured layout, new bars and dining areas, a multi-level car-park, outdoor artwork, an artisanal "providore" and more.
The extensive renovation plans were revealed in a recent development application lodged with Orange City Council.
Initial work includes expansion of the cocktail lounge, instillation of a skylight in the courtyard, removal of the defunct outdoor Thai kitchen, bathroom modifications, and removal of six ground floor rooms.
"[Changes] described in this DA represent just a small component of a much broader vision to upgrade," the application says.
Long-term design plans reference new signage and a tile faade, renovated bars and décor, conversion of the original boiler room into a "artisan providore", and expanded rental rooms with ensuites.
A multi-level car park at the building's rear is under consideration. Artwork may feature in the laneway connecting Lords Place to McNamara Lane.
The 150-year-old building at 248 Summer Street is heritage listed. Its external appearance will not be radically altered by renovation.
Walls removed during work will have their nubs and bulkheads retained to allow patrons to trace the original layout.
"Proposed upgrading of the pub will contribute positively to the role of the CBD as a regional centre for commerce and services," the DA says.
Opening hours will be unchanged. Disruption caused by construction work is expected to be minimal.
A timeline for construction is unclear. Plans remain on public exhibition until March 2, 2023.
Owners of Hotel Canobolas did not comment when contacted by the CWD. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Peter Basha Planning lodged the DA application.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.