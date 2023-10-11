Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business

This Orange lawn mowing business shares snake tips to stay safe

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
October 12 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The owner of a lawn mowing business has shared some tips and tricks he uses to stay safe from snakes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.