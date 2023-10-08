Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Out and about in Orange: Surprise birthday events, Spark Arts event, an 18th birthday party, Central West Inspired Women and the new residents lunch

Tanya Marschke
Grace Ryan
CF
By Tanya Marschke, Grace Ryan, and Carla Freedman
· October 9 2023 - 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Photographer Carla Freedman and journalist Tanya Marschke and Grace Ryan have been snapping some pictures over the past few days.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.