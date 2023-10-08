Two new arrivals have arrived at Charles Sturt University and they've already achieved world-wide attention with their every move captured 24/7.
Every year the university's resident peregrine falcons Xavier and Diamond make their home in a specially prepared nesting box high in the university's water tower where cameras live-stream every moment for thousands of viewers including 15,300 subscribers.
This year the popular couple haven't disappointed with two chicks hatching recently from eggs laid earlier in the season.
Peregrine falcons are the fastest member of the animal kingdom, significantly faster than a cheetah, with diving speeds of 300km/h. Now the public can vote on a name for the two new nestlings.
Charles Sturt School of Agricultural, Environmental and Veterinary Sciences Adjunct Lecturer Dr Cilla Kinross has been studying and recording the water tower falcons' behaviour and diets since 2008.
"The peregrine falcons at Charles Sturt University have done a good job again this year and produced two healthy nestlings, hatched on Monday 2 and Tuesday 3 October respectively," Dr Kinross said.
"Both nestlings are eating well, starlings and various native birds their parents catch, and are quickly putting on weight.
"The female, Diamond, does most of the feeding, but the male, Xavier, is a very caring and gentle father and likes to help out as much as he can.
"He is also doing all the hunting now that Diamond is busy keeping the little ones warm and fed. When they are able to regulate their own temperature, she will join him to help provide for the family."
Dr Kinross said the two newest chicks at the university are predicted to take their first flight, or fledge, after 40 to 45 days with an estimated date from about Sunday, November 12.
Diamond and Xavier also raised two chicks last year named Indigo and Rubus, both males.
Indigo left after Diamond blocked his entry to the nest box on March 18 this year.
Sadly, Rubus died of a flying accident nine days after fledging.
This year there is also a third egg in the nest that's unviable.
Dr Kinross said Diamond might try and incubate it for some time but it will be removed after the chicks fledge. It will be tested to see if it was fertilised by shining a torch underneath and if it doesn't get broken it will be donated to the Australian Museum.
To vote for their names, head to the FalconCam Project website and look under 'News' for the link. Voting will be open until 5pm Sunday October 15. This years voting options are animal names in the Wiradjuri language.
