Restaurants and cafes on Lords Place are requesting level-headed and cooperative demolition planning to ensure the "debacle" draws to a close.
Removal of the $1.58 million street revamp was greenlight by Orange City Council this week following almost a year of controversy.
Business along the strip protested the overhaul before work began in October last year. Almost all signed a petition last week calling for an independent investigation and possible demolition.
After the vote, Good Eddy cafe owner Maddy Howell told the Central Western Daily she hopes plans are discussed with her beforehand and demolition is conducted outside business hours if possible.
"It's been a nightmare. An absolute nightmare. I just want it to be finished," Ms Howell said.
Nimrod Nargy of Nimrod's Cafe reported frustration his dining deck was one-of-two earmarked for retention by council, despite not asking for it.
"There's now two episodes of disruption: Construction and destruction," he said.
"It's gonna get changed. The next question is how long will it take, and how will that disrupt businesses?"
Alfio's Pizza owner Salvo Sciuto - among the most vocal opponents of the project since it began - believes demolition should be quick and thorough.
"I think there's some humble pie being eaten ... they're going to have to revert it and look like fools for wasting time and money," he said.
"It's good they're tearing it up, but this shouldn't have happened in the first place. I hope there rip out as much as they can.
"We weren't dead against it totally at the [start] ... I still think it could have had some beneficial factors if they'd consulted people. I think they were trying to do the right thing, but it was a dictatorship. It was their way or the highway.
"Losing money is one thing ... but it's all the others as well. When you're working and nine-out-of-ten people come in and tell you how disgusting your street is ... it takes its toll. Hearing that sort of negativity does bring morale down. It's almost depressing at some stages.
"Lets just hope the damage to businesses from the debacle is not long-term and people start coming back.
"I had a big downturn when the work was happening. That's the only thing I'm hesitant about with ripping it up ... that could happen again."
The Tuesday night council meeting attracted a sizable crowd, with about 45 residents raising signs - and their voices - to support demolition.
Three Lords Place business owners spoke to councillors before votes were cast.
"When have you ever seen a Chinese restaurant in country NSW use outdoor dining? It's just not going to happen," Chris Tyack of Blowes Real Estate said.
"When you put it forward [the plan was to make it] more pedestrian friendly and safer for people ... in my opinion, it's failed.
"I think you should fall on your sword, reverse it and put it back. I know it's gonna cost money but it's just not working.
"And, you know, to say that we're gonna paint the flower pots, it's gonna make people sit there. That's just fanciful."
Ron Boulton Cycles owner Peter Boulton shared the sentiment.
"The impact this development has had on my business and other business on the street is quite significant," he said.
"It's more detrimental than anything. No customers or anyone I've met has said a good thing about it.
"And the lack of use of the dining decks without dining tables doesn't make any sense. It's just way too much ... It doesn't get used because I watch there all day."
Roger Eddy of Raine and Horne told councillors the project had sent businesses broke.
"The nail in the coffin for some ... was the project for Lords Place South," he said.
"By what council have done. You've actually taken a lot of customers, clients and people out of the street.
"Lord's Place has always been a business street. It was never a food street.
"How many more businesses are we going to see closed down in the street before common sense prevails and all of a sudden it's: 'Ok we understand?'
"Paintwork is filthy, dirty, it's uninviting ... the seats, the chairs, everything located there. It's just totally uninviting."
