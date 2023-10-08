Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Lords Place demolition to draw curtain on 'debacle' in Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
October 9 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Restaurants and cafes on Lords Place are requesting level-headed and cooperative demolition planning to ensure the "debacle" draws to a close.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.