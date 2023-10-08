Central Western Daily
Gary Cook faces Orange Local Court after police found cannabis drug haul in greyhound box

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 9 2023 - 7:46am, first published 7:30am
A multi-agency sting targeting a Central West greyhound trainer netted one of his employees after they were caught transporting 11.5 kilograms of cannabis between Sydney and Molong.

