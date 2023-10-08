A multi-agency sting targeting a Central West greyhound trainer netted one of his employees after they were caught transporting 11.5 kilograms of cannabis between Sydney and Molong.
Gary James Cook, was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, October 4 for supplying 11.5 kilograms of cannabis that police found in the back of a truck he was driving for his then boss Molong greyhound trainer Toby Weekes, 38.
At the time in 2021, a multi-agency surveillance operation was underway to investigate Weekes for alleged criminal activities and unexplained wealth. Weekes' case remains before the court and was mentioned in Orange Local Court on Thursday, October 5 but was adjourned.
On Wednesday, the court was told 46-year-old Cook from Gidley Street, Molong, was acting as a mule and drove Weekes' greyhound transport truck to Richmond Greyhound track on August 9, 2021.
Magistrate David Day reviewed the material supplied to the court for Cook's case.
"He's the mule ... he's not the criminal genius, he hasn't sourced it," Mr Day said.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring described it as "one off offending" and said Cook drove the truck to Sydney, parked it and the drugs were put in then he went to drive home.
"Mr Weekes asked him to go to Sydney and get the drugs," he said.
"Mr Cook was not aware of the amount of drugs or cannabis but of course he didn't inquire either.
"He was in employment so there was a degree of coercion but he's a grown man so he could have said no.
"He's left that employment."
According to information supplied to the court, Weekes was under police surveillance at the time as part of Strike Force Grighton and the greyhound transport truck had been seen travelling on Bells Line of Road about 10.54am that morning.
Cook arrived at the Richmond track at 11.17am, shortly after another person who was also under suspicion.
Both vehicles left the track at 11.23am and Cook returned the way he came.
Hawksebury Highway Patrol stopped the truck close to noon and a search located 25 pounds, or 11.5 kilograms of cannabis.
The cannabis was found in the back of the truck in one of the greyhound boxes.
Police have alleged the other person supplied Cook with the cannabis for Weekes.
Drug distribution only operates because people are willing to do the leg work and do the driving.- Magistrate David Day
Cook was arrested and interviewed and denied all knowledge of the cannabis and said he picked the truck up from his bosses' place.
He said the keys were in the truck and he didn't check the back.
Cook told the police he had transported three of Weeke's greyhounds, which were worth $10,000 to $10,500 each to Richmond where he met with two men who were unknown to him.
However, he did not have any paperwork in relation to the sale of the greyhounds.
"He was a bit evasive your Honour," Mr Manwaring said, "but then he went back on his own accord".
Mr Manwaring said a Sentence Assessment Report deemed Cook to be of low risk of reoffending but there were still issues that needed to be addressed.
"He agrees that part of his problem was that he was in a peer group that was involved in drug culture," Mr Manwaring said.
Police prosecutor sergeant Beau Riley described Cook as a "small cog in a large operation."
Mr Day said the custodial threshold was crossed.
He said although Cook was a "small cog" that "drug distribution only operates because people are willing to do the leg work and do the driving."
Cook was on bail when he appeared in court for sentencing.
'One baulks at the 11.5 kilograms of cannabis leaf, but Mr Manwaring submits it doesn't matter how much it was," Mr Day said.
"His role was accepting the commission to do the driving, he was easily detected and the rest is history."
Mr Day convicted Cook of supplying cannabis of more than an indictable quantity but less than a commercial quantity.
He gave him an 18-month intensive correction order from Thursday, October 4, 2023 and said there also appeared to be an underlying drug issue that brought Cook into contact with the co-accused people.
The community-based jail sentence requires Cook to also complete 80 hours of community service work, participate in rehabilitation and treatment and abstain from drugs.
