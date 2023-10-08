Escaping the city rat race and its traffic congestion as well as new jobs were some of the reasons people have moved to Orange.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
On Sunday, October 8, new residents were invited to a Meet and Greet lunch at the Orange Botanic Gardens Function Centre.
Anyone who has moved towns, particularly as an adult, knows it can be challenging to make new friends and settle into a new community so the event presented an opportunity with some recent arrivals to meet new people as well as representatives from a wide range of community service groups.
The event is held every year and on Sunday, Orange City Council deputy mayor Gerald Power welcomed the new residents and spoke of his own move to the region.
"I do have the pleasure of being the deputy mayor but I'm also from Queensland," Cr Power said.
"I'm from a place called Bowen in the Whitsundays."
Those who attended the event included young families, retirees, people looking for a tree change and those undertaking new career opportunities.
Some of them came from nearby communities such as Parkes and Mudgee, others came from the Hunter Valley, the Central Coast and Sydney while a few travelled from further afield from Melbourne, Tasmania and even Fiji.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.