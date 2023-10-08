IT doesn't matter whether it's interstate or from right here in town, fans have flocked to Mount Panorama to witness all the action of the Great Race.
This year's Bathurst 1000 celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Great Race, with one of the biggest crowds ever descending on the Mount.
Colin Davis and his daughter Narelle Carter made the trip from Newcastle, arriving in town on the Friday before the main event.
Mr Davis has been coming for about 15 years, while his daughter was here for her fourth 1000, with both staying in an Airbnb.
While his local race - the Newcastle 500 - is under threat of being cut from the Supercars Championship schedule, Mr Davis believes it should stay because of its financial impact to his home city.
"What it brings to the town is massive," he said.
"You can't get accommodation during it and most businesses make a killing during it.
"It brings everyone together and brings a massive excitement to the town."
Vin Kirby and Jason Van Der Heyden made the trip to Bathurst from interstate, travelling from the Victorian city of Ballarat.
They've set up camp in the Paddock and they've both been coming to the Great Race for some time, Mr Kirby for 20 years and Mr Van Der Heyden for 15 years.
"You get to live the event. We've been camping for five days," Mr Kirby said.
"From watching it on the tellie as a kid, to being here. You're making your own history," Mr Van Der Heyden said.
Being a long-time Holden fan, Mr Van Der Heyden said it's a bit weird seeing the iconic brand replaced by Chevrolet.
"It's not the same," he said.
"We knew it was coming, but it's still a bit weird."
Scott Brown and Sophie McCauley didn't have to travel far to watch this year's race, the two from Bathurst.
Ms McCauley's a fan of Craig Lowndes, so she's hoping he can snare a win.
