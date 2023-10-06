Central Western Daily
Meet the new president of Orange Region Vigneron's Association, Nashdale Lane Wines owner Nick Segger

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated October 6 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:00pm
A winery owner who overcame bushfire smoke and a global pandemic since opening Nashdale Lane Wines about eight years ago is giving back to those who helped the venture succeed.

