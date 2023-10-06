A winery owner who overcame bushfire smoke and a global pandemic since opening Nashdale Lane Wines about eight years ago is giving back to those who helped the venture succeed.
Nick Segger and Tanya Ryan-Segger originally from Sydney bought their vineyard in 2015/16 and opened the Nashdale Lane Wines cellar door in 2017.
Having worked in the industry at other locations they became involved with the Orange Region Vigneron's Association, a local industry group that has helped the wine region become what it is today.
Mr Segger said he benefited from his involvement in the group and now he's taken the leap of becoming ORVA's new president.
He's now heading a committee that includes a mix of established vignerons and wine makers as well as some more recent arrivals to the area.
Mr Segger said there are sub-committees for wine making, viticulture and marketing in addition to the main committee.
"You've got a lot of people who have been here for a while that are very passionate that built a really strong foundation for the industry and we've also got a lot of new blood coming in as well which continues to drive it forward," Mr Segger said.
"It's more about continuing the great progress that we've already got, there's no real need for any sort of significant change, it's more just bringing on new energy and new passion into the association to continue to drive it forward."
Mr Segger said his decision to take on the role of president was about giving back.
"Tom Ward [from Swinging Bridge] was leaving as president so I put my hand up and said I'd happy to contribute more time and help continue to drive the wine region forward," he said.
"Having been in ORVA for a long time, the period of time we've been here has been a real diverse set of challenges we've all had to face you know in 2018 with the [Gaanha-bula] Mount Canobolas fire, then there was some COVID, there was the bushfires in 2019 and 2020 so we've had to deal with quite a lot," Mr Segger said.
"I've been on the executive committee for about five years now, I've had a role there running the marketing committee there for a while, I was vice president for a while so have been around the committee for a number of years now.
"As a region Orange is in a really good position at the moment in terms of the world class wines that we're making."- Nick Segger, ORVA president
"I felt as a member I've had the benefit of being part of the association through good times and bad so for me it was one of those good points in time where it was time to give a bit more back to the association, back to the community.
"Orange has been really good to us, our kids are here at school here and things like that so I think it was a set point in time where I felt I had more time available, I wanted to give a bit more back."
The other committee members include vice president Jeff Byrne from Byrne Farm and treasurer Ben Crossing from Angulong Wines.
Other committee members include Jonathon Mattick from Canobolas Wines who has extensive industry experience and started his business in Orange last year, as well as Nadja Wallington from ChaLou, See Saw wine maker Monica Gray, Ross Hill Wines co-owner James Robson, Lisa De Diana from Stockman's Ridge, Daniel Mortimer from Mortimer's Wines, Wil Arnold from Swinging Bridge and Clayton Kiely from Tamburlaine.
"It's quite an interesting group of people that we have now of experience, youth, a lot of energy, a diverse range of skills, a diverse range of producers, a diverse range of vineyards and business models so I'm kind of lucky I've got such a good bunch of people I'll be working with over the next few years," Mr Segger said.
"[There's] a lot of different skill sets, different backgrounds on the committee so it's a pretty good time."
He said the Orange wines are currently in a strong position helped by the nature of the cool climate region and altitude of the vineyards in addition to a lot of hard work that's been put into marketing and the business-side of the industry.
"As a region Orange is in a really good position at the moment in terms of the world class wines that we're making."
"I think what we've got there in terms of diversity of people [on the committee] also showcases the diversity of great varietals that we produce at world class levels from pinot noir, chardonnay, the cabernets, riesling, sparkling, so it is a really great set of producers represented on there," Mr Segger said.
"You have vineyards that are growing grapes at 600 metres, we're just under 900 metres above sea level here, up to over 1000 metres above sea level, which presents a really amazing diverse range of grapes which are grown in those different conditions," Mr Segger said.
"In terms of the awareness of the region it keeps going from strength to strength.
"A lot of us are selling wine into Sydney and interstate, people are exporting as well so the name of the Orange Wine Region is starting to become really recognised both domestically and also internationally as well."
"It's a really great time to be in Orange and obviously I'm lucky enough to be leading ORVA over the next few years."
