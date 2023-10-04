A meet-and-greet lunch for new residents will be held this weekend in Orange.
The free event runs 11am to 1pm on Sunday, October 8 at the Orange Botanic Gardens Function Centre.
Free food, lawn games, and children's activities are planned.
"This event is a tradition to give everyone the opportunity to meet other new residents and representatives from local hobby and sporting clubs, volunteer groups, and support networks," an Orange City Council statement attributed to acting Mayor Gerald Power said.
"People who move to the Central West are often looking for a community to belong to, and this is really something that Orange has to offer. This casual get-together is the chance for people to hear about local groups and clubs and connect with them.
"It can be hard for people to relocate somewhere; it is important to have human connections, and this event, held in an informal and relaxed environment, might be the start of beautiful new friendships."
RSVPs can registered online by clicking here.
