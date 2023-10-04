All-but-two initial backers of the Lords Place revamp withdrew their support this week to seal its fate at one of the rowdiest council meetings for some time.
Almost exactly a year after controversial plans were greenlit, the $1.58 million overhaul will now be largely torn up.
"I'm going to own it. We made the wrong decision," Cr Tammy Greenhalgh told the packed-out chamber on Tuesday night.
About 50 residents attended the Orange City Council meeting, with many raising signs - and their voices - throughout proceedings.
All councillors were critical of the existing Lords Place layout. Debate focused on the most appropriate method of rectification, with the demolition plan beating out a push for further consultation.
Cr Glenn Floyd said he believes the initial plan had merit but has ultimately fallen short of expectations.
"I'm one of those ones that I'll put my hand up and say I voted for this makeover originally because I was looking forward to seeing the area become vibrant," he told the meeting.
"I can remember saying at the time I would not be happy if redevelopment of the Ophir car park was not forthcoming. And we also took into account that if the project did not sit well with the community, it could be reversed.
"So far we've seen no movement on the extended car park and I'm seeing and hearing businesses and community backlash.
"I've heard nothing but negativity from businesses, local residents and visitors to town. I talked to 13 random businesses a few weeks ago, up and down the street and all of them but one said they had suffered financially and emotionally.
"It's the emotional stress here in what I'm saying that that really affects me the most.
"I believe the design principle was fundamentally sound, but it was just in the wrong place. I believe it was given a shot but it has missed the mark and it's time to move in a different direction.
"My takeaway from this is that I must learn lessons from this situation and grow from it. I look forward to seeing normality returning to Lord's Place South."
Cr Tammy Greenhalgh said the initial ambition to try something new was admirable however has ultimately proven flawed.
"I'm one who believes if we always do what we've always done, we'll always get what we've always got," she said.
"We need to embrace change. I'm a strong believer nothing's ever black and white. There's always shades of grey but in this case we have to listen to the community.
"I'm going to own it. We made the wrong decision.
"I don't 100 per cent believe the only reason the businesses are down is because of what we've done. Let's face it, there's a lot of businesses in town that are down. Our economic climate is so different to what it was a few months ago.
"But I think as a council, it would not be responsible if we didn't revert this back in a timely manner because anything we do that hinders a business to operate and survive in our community has to be wrong."
Cr Jack Evan backed the working group proposal for further consultation but ultimately supported demolition when it fell short.
"The one thing we did agree on is that it can't stay the same ... I think we can still reach the solution that's suitable to all parties," he said.
Cr Tony Mileto pushed for compromise with retention of two dining pods. He said: "Everybody would agree the current infrastructure doesn't meet community expectations."
Acting mayor Gerald Power also withdrew support his for the project.
The demolition push was brought by Cr Jeff Whitton, who opposed renovations from the start. It came days after a petition calling for independent investigation and possible removal was signed by almost every business on the street.
"We as a chamber made a decision that is impacting ... [business owner's] lives. They go home at night and they worry ... because there are no people coming into their shops," he told the elected body on on Tuesday.
"You put your hand up to be a counsellor and make decisions. In this case, you made the wrong decision but with your vote you can still fix it.
"There's nothing wrong in admitting that you made a mistake but just understand you made a mistake and you have the power to fix it."
Alongside Cr Whitton, Kevin Duffy and Frances Kinghorne were the only other councillors to have initially voted against overhaul.
"I just can't understand how we could have got it so wrong and I think we do need to as a council learn from this and try not to do the same thing to somebody else," Cr Kinghorne said on Tuesday.
Kevin Duffy said: "I've been against Lord's Place from day one. It's, it's an absolute nightmare.
"There's some questionable things that people have come to me about the planning process.
"If it was a trial why would you chop down established trees that gave our shops shade and parking shade? It's like going to the doctor and he says: 'I'll chop your legs off but it's only a trial.'
"We've murdered, slaughtered, destroyed good established trees in a business street of orange with this whole process. It's embarrassing. Lord's place has failed. It has failed miserably."
Councillors David Mallard and Melanie McDonell voted against demolition, but recognised existing concerns and maintained support for a working group.
"Implementation has not worked the way we wanted it to work and it needs to be fixed up," Cr Mallard said.
Cr McDonell said: "No one here is saying that Lord's Place South is a success. No one's saying that. We're not stupid.
What a few of us are trying to do is try to work it so that it actually is the best solution for the future.
"I'm also a little bit disappointed that some councillors have reverted to the Trumpian style politics of just negativity."
Most dining decks, shade structures, green and blue paint on the road, outdoor furniture, and pot plants will be removed. Some parking spaces are set to be be reinstated.
A compromise to retain two platforms and shade structures in front of cafes Crema and Nimrods has been agreed to in principle. All newly planted trees will also stay.
Cost of demolition works are unclear. The project has so far blown about $180,000 over budget, with a total bill of $1,580,000 already estimated.
