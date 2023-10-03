Central Western Daily
Ukraine city Melitopol requests partnership with Orange City Council

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated October 3 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:35pm
A besieged Ukrainian city has called for partnership and "cooperation" with Orange. It's set to be rebuffed.

