A besieged Ukrainian city has called for partnership and "cooperation" with Orange. It's set to be rebuffed.
Ivan Fedorov - elected mayor of occupied Melitopol in the infamously bloody Zaporizhzhia region - was kidnapped and allegedly tortured following the 2022 Russian invasion.
After returning as part of a prisoner swap, in June this year he wrote to Orange City Council mayor Jason Hamling from exile requesting partnership between cities.
"On behalf of the residents of the city of Melitopol ... as well as my own behalf, we express our sincere respect," the letter said.
"[This] community is an active fighter for independence in the war. Our city has not surrendered and is trying to prove to the enemies our desire to be among the independent free cities ... of the world.
"The South of Ukraine has a huge potential for attracting investments and building an economic wall that will become the last outpost between Europe and Russia.
"Your support will strengthen the faith of our resident in such a difficult time for us all."
The town was home to about 150,000 people prior to the war. It remains under Russian occupation, with Melitopol City Council seemingly continuing bureaucratic functions in exile.
Council papers suggest the approach will likely be rejected. Further consultation will be sought with Ukrainine refugees in the region about a more suitable "Friendship City," possibly unoccupied Dnipro. It's unclear what exactly this would entail.
As of 2023, sister Cities of Orange are Mount Hagen in PNG, Orange in the USA, Timaru in New Zealand, and Ushiku in Japan.
