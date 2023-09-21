Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council
Exclusive

Lords Place demolition vote confirmed at Orange City Council

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 22 2023 - 11:59am, first published 9:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A vote to rip out the Lords Place revamp has been locked in, setting up a decisive showdown over the controversial strip's future.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.