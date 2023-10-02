Just when you thought summer was here Orange has reverted to type and scheduled in a midweek cold snap.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Following a record start to October, the Colour City's maximum temperature will plummet 17 degrees in the space of 48 hours as a cold front moves across much of the east coast from Wednesday.
Orange's maximum temperature on both Monday (October 2) and Tuesday is forecast to be 27 degrees celsius, according to Weatherzone.
It then drops to 19 degrees on Wednesday but remains warm thanks to a low of 13.
Thursday is when the winter woolies will need to come back out with a high of just 10 degrees and a low of 2.
Friday won't be much better with 13 degrees the top and the mercury dropping to 1 overnight. While on the weekend Saturday will range from 15 to 3 degrees and Sunday 16 to 2.
The cold snap follows the hottest start to October in almost 30 years.
Since records began in 1996 at Orange Airport, Sunday's maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees is the highest recorded on October 1.
The second highest was in 2009 when the mercury reached 23.8 and it's a huge jump from 2022, when the temperature was 20 degrees.
Sunday was also the hottest day of the year since March 20, which recorded a high of 32.4 degrees.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.