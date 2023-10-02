Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Weather: Orange swelters through record heat ahead of cold snap

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
October 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just when you thought summer was here Orange has reverted to type and scheduled in a midweek cold snap.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.