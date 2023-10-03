When Ian Vennard got a knock on his door towards the end of 2022, he had no idea how much it would change his life.
The former billiards table maker and his wife Viv live on the 20 acre property home to the Ammerdown Historic Homestead, although the couple have not lived in the century-old building for nearly a decade.
"It was just the two of us rattling around the house," Mr Vennard said.
"Big homes like this are hard to keep warm, unless you've got people moving around inside them."
But after that fateful knock on the door nearly a year ago, suddenly there were dozens of people who had set up base camp.
That's because creators for the recently released SBS show While the Men are Away decided Ammerdown would be a perfect fit as one of the main backdrops for the television series.
"They were amazed by the outbuildings out the back and the sunken forest," Mr Vennard added.
With filming taking place on and off over a three month period at the beginning of 2023, the property owner recalled more than a few humorous instances which made the endeavour worth while.
This included a time where up to 30 people needed to move a billiards table out of shot "immediately" rather than wait a couple hours for help.
"On another occasion they wanted to do a scene where the cows are in the front of the property. They needed to move the cows," Mr Vennard said.
"You've got all these city slickers trying to move these calves and cows, it was hilarious. It was a wonder why they didn't have their camera out for that."
While there was plenty of fun to be had during the experience, it was a lot of hard work as well.
In fact, it was the enthusiasm shown by those in charge which proved the main reason Mr Vennard let them use Ammerdown in the first place.
"Film companies really go into detail," he said.
"We've got a collection of old stoves, fridges and things like that. They went throug my junk pile, found things and were absolutely over the moon. They used them as props."
Mr Vennard also remembered a time he asked one of the directors why they were going into such great detail by covering up things like light fittings which although not historically accurate for the post-WWII show, would take a keen eye to spot.
"We don't like critics," he recalled being told.
With the show having premiered to the general public on September 27, Mr Vennard was able to take a glimpse at what his home had been turned into.
Although, it wasn't necessarily the viewing experience most would expect.
"I didn't quite follow the first episode because I was just looking at all the familiar things all the time," he said with a chuckle.
"It was a bit distracting but I'm quite happy to sit down and watch what happens next."
With the show having proved a hit, Mr Vennard decided to open up the historic homestead to visitors.
Those wishing to take a tour back through time can book an inspection by calling 6362 1999.
