Central Western Daily
Home/Community

Ammerdown Historic Homestead featured in While the Men are Away

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated October 3 2023 - 9:20pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Ian Vennard got a knock on his door towards the end of 2022, he had no idea how much it would change his life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.