The countdown is on for the opening of a new Japanese restaurant in an iconic location for dining in Orange.
Suli Sushi is set to open in the building previously occupied by the hatted Lolli Redini restaurant.
Suli Sushi owner Lily Liao and Bill Wu held a soft opening on Saturday night but will officially open this Wednesday, October 4.
They purchased the site at 48 Sale Street for $1.03 million back in February and Ms Liao said it took a bit longer than expected for a refurbishment to be completed but she's excited the opening day has finally arrived.
"It's [our] first Japanese restaurant but we worked for other restaurants before," Ms Liao said.
She said they also run the Suli Sushi takeaway at North Orange.
"We like Japanese food, we always wanted to open a Japanese restaurant," she said.
"We used to be in IGA and we finished the lease there and we were looking for our own space."
She said she expects the stir fry and ramen to be popular.
"We've got a mix of everything."
The restaurant will be for sit-down and takeaway meals.
Suli Sushi will be open from 11am to 2pm for lunch and from 5pm to 9pm for dinner and opening days will be from Tuesday to Sunday.
A bride to be has started her own dress hire business after finding a gap in the market as she prepared for her own wedding.
Chelsea Smerdon has launched Pretty Things Dress Hire to cater for people who need a dress for a formal event such as weddings, baby showers, formals and birthdays but don't want to, or can't, fork out for a new formal dress.
Ms Smerdon said she started the opening process in July but has been building the website and getting stock since then and officially launched on Thursday, September 28 ready for the social season.
Pretty Things Dress Hire is an online business but is based in Orange and people can try on dresses before they hire them.
"I'm running it from my house at the moment and we do deliver as well," she said.
"We do express shipping anywhere in Australia so if you don't live in town, if you're anywhere in the Central West or out of state as well.
"We try to cater to everyone."
Ms Smerdon is getting married in a few months and said she was looking for a second reception dress when she saw the need for such a business.
"Obviously weddings are quite expensive, I'd already spent quite a bit on my dress and I was sort of looking for other options and I was thinking it would be nice if there was something I could hire so I don't have to fork out more money on something.
"I just noticed there wasn't really any options out there for anything wedding related and that sort of thing.
"It kind of got me thinking, what if I did something myself so I sort of delved into formal event wear and I am going to be releasing wedding reception mini dresses and that sort of stuff as well."
At the moment the dresses range from size 8 to 12 bu Ms Smerdon is looking to expand from there and is looking to see what sizes are most popular.
"Some of the dresses are quite flexible with sizes as well, some 12s will fit a size 14 to 16, some 8s will fit a size 6 as well," Ms Smerdon said.
"We are trying to get a range to start with and then we will definitely be expanding from there."
Shoppers may have noticed a change in layout at the Aldi store in Orange recently.
The supermarket is in the process of upgrading its facilities in Orange and last week installed new staffed checkouts as well as six self-checkouts.
During the installation of the self-checkouts, the liquor section has been moved to the opposite side of the store to improve the access to the store entrance.
