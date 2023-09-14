The producer behind a new television series has opened up about what life was like filming in Orange and the surrounding towns.
Lisa Shaunessy is one of the minds behind new SBS show While The Men Are Away which will premier on September 27.
Ms Shaunessy, who is now based in Orange, said there was plenty of buzz in the air when shooting at locations such as the Ammerdown Historic Homestead or Millthorpe town centre.
"Traditionally it is harder to find regional stories for the networks. Most of the stories are set in cities, made in cities and by filmmakers that live in cities," she added.
"I think SBS were really excited about having a project that's not only set in the Central West, but also made by filmmakers in the Central West. It's been an exciting project for us."
Filming took place in the first half of 2023, with plenty of familiar faces used to fill out the screen.
"We had a really good response for extras, we even put our electrician in the show," Ms Shaunessy said.
"People came out of the woodwork. We had everything from small kids, to spunky teenagers, girls paying hopscotch to people who played the mayor."
But just because the people of the Central West helped out as much as they could, didn't mean there weren't issues that arose.
The producer could still recall a time during post-production where visual effects had to be used to remove items like smoke detectors or alarm clocks stashed away in the corner of a shot.
"Things you don't even see when you're shooting because everything looks so dressed and beautiful and then you're watching it back and there's a green blinking light in the background," Ms Shaunessy said with a smile.
"It takes a lot of work and a keen eye, but we had an incredible costume and art department team."
Filming a period piece had always been the goal of the AACTA Award nominated producer.
But the reality of making it happen went above and beyond her expectations.
"Being able to roll out of bed and drive five minutes to Ammerdown was so much better than Sydney," Ms Shaunessy added.
"It's been very fun and exciting and I'd definitely do it again."
To celebrate the upcoming release of the WW2 drama series, See Saw Wines, Orange Open Air and production company Arcadia have joined forces for a night of entertainment under the stars.
Three episodes (26 minutes each) of the series will be shown at the winery on Sunday, September 24, in a special sneak preview before it goes to air.
Gates will open at 6pm with the screening to commence at 7pm. The event is free of charge and open to all above the age of 15.
Those wishing to attend are asked to bring their own chairs or rugs to sit on. You can get your tickets via the See Saw website.
