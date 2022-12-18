Orange and the Central West will once again lend its picturesque backdrop to a set of television crews with the announcement that a new dramady series will be filmed in the region.
'While the Men Are Away' is described by the broadcast company behind the show, SBS, as a "sexy, queer, revisionist historical dramedy about a group of women finding their power while the men are away fighting WWII."
In announcing the cast for the series, head of Screen NSW, Kyas Hepworth revealed that filming for the show would take place in Orange and other parts of the Central West, although no specifics were given.
Director Elissa Down will lead the eight-part series, with director Monica Zanetti joining to direct an episode. The series is currently in pre-production in Sydney.
The first cast announcement came in December and included the Casting Guild of Australia's Rising Star 2022 winner, Shaka Cook, and Rising Star 2022 nominee Max McKenna.
It also featured "major Australian actor" Benedict Hardie (Nautilus, The Invisible Man), and former supermodel Gemma Ward (The Great Gatsby, The Black Balloon).
This is AACTA Award winning producer Lisa Shaunessy's first scripted series under her production company Arcadia, which is based in Orange.
"Bringing a show as cheeky, full of love and sex in all its colours, with a wink to the past and a foot firmly in today is a brave step for our partners, that we wholeheartedly applaud," she said.
"Their foresight to see the world and the characters that we know audiences will love and crave more of, is a credit to the great commissioning team at SBS. We're excited to light up screens with this fabulous cast, telling a part of the real home story of WWII".
This is far from the first time a TV series has been filmed in the Central West.
Most recently, in May it was revealed that BBC and Stan drama series Ten Pound Poms would be filming in Carcoar, roughly 40km from Orange.
On that occasion, a casting call was put out to residents who wished to try their hand as extras. Although nothing has been confirmed for the SBS show, similar opportunities could present themselves this time around as well.
Ms Hepworth said it was a boon for the region.
"As the production gets underway in Central West NSW it will boost jobs and provide valuable opportunities for regionally-based cast, crew and businesses," she said.
"I wish the team all the best for filming in Orange and throughout the Central West."
While The Men Are Away will premiere on SBS in 2023.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
