Penrith Panthers' quest to win a three-peat has been given an added boost in the form of the Blayney Bears juniors.
The Bears' under 11s, who enjoyed an undefeated Group 10 season, recorded a video wishing the Panthers all the best ahead of the NRL grand final against Brisbane Broncos on Sunday, October 1.
Penrith is gunning for three premierships in a row, a feat not achieved since the famous Parramatta Eels sides of 1981, 82 and 83.
But they can take some tips from the Bears after their 36-24 grand final win against Bathurst Panthers/Oberon Tigers.
The video is in the response to the Panthers sending one the Bears' way ahead of their decider.
Organised by former Blayney junior Liam Henry, it also featured stars Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai as well as Stephen Crichton, Moses Leota, Mav Geyer, Tyrone Peachey (former Wellington Cowboys junior) and Brian To'o.
"We're the Blayney Bears under 11s just wishing you good luck," the Bears team says in the video.
"We won our grand final now it's time for you to win yours.
The trio of Cody, Toby and Cooper also passed on their support.
"Good luck in your grand final next week," they said.
"You have all the support of the Blayney Bears. Let's go!"
One of the pieces of advice passed on was the need to play hard and fair.
The defending premiers would find no better example of the above sentiment to draw on if they watched a replay of the Bears' grand final win.
Blayney showcased some excellent attack and defended well close to their line, managing to keep a smile on their faces for the entire match as they soaked up the occasion at Wade Park.
