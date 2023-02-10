Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

NSW Breakers defeat ACT Meteors by 7 runs at Wade Park

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated February 10 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As one punter put it, it was 'like shooting Bambi' when Phoebe Litchfield was caught behind at Wade Park in the WNCL clash between NSW Breakers and ACT Meteors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.