As one punter put it, it was 'like shooting Bambi' when Phoebe Litchfield was caught behind at Wade Park in the WNCL clash between NSW Breakers and ACT Meteors.
But despite the disappointment, her home crowd was able to catch a glimpse of her talents in a well crafted innings of 46 as NSW forged ahead to a total of 9/263.
At times throughout the match though, it looked like that score wouldn't be enough when ACT were powering home off the back of a century to Zoe Cooke.
But at a moment when you need your leaders, they step up, and NSW Breakers skipper Sammy-Jo Johnson was the clutch Queen for her side, first bowling Chloe Rafferty (26) to have ACT 8/227 and then running out Cooke for 114 with the opposition now 9/252.
Johnson then bowled the last over with 12 runs needed.
Taking pace off the ball, ACT could only hit three of the first two deliveries before Gabrielle Sutcliffe (14) was run out by Lauren Smith.
Debutant Isabella Malgioglio was also strong for the Breakers, taking 2/58 off 10 overs.
After a long run between victories, Johnson was pleased with the outcome.
"(I was a) bit nervous coming into those last few overs, obviously Zoe Cooke with that innings she batted pretty well to keep ACT right in the runs all the way through but so stoked to get the win, it's been a long time coming," she said.
A highlight for the Breakers, and a low-light for ACT, was five run-outs in the latter's innings.
With only one dropped catch for NSW, its fielding hardly missed a beat and the skipper was impressed by her side's application.
"It's something we try and strive to do, try and pick up as many run outs as we can," Johnson said.
"So to pick up five run outs in the end is pretty spectacular."
Johnson agreed there was a downside to that though with more emphasis needed on her side's bowling efforts.
"We looked at some discussions around where we need to bowl and some areas we need to fix up ... obviously the wicket has good pace and good bounce in it, so try and utilise that early and pick up early wickets," she said.
Early on throughout the match it looked like NSW would post a huge total at Wade Park with its top order doing the heavy lifting.
Litchfield combined for a 99-run partnership with Erin Burns early on who picked up the pace after her partner's dismissal, leading the way with 87 off 75 balls.
Saskia Horley then applied the finishing touches with 51 off 77 balls while Johnson (28 off 32) was also damaging.
Johnson believes there's more runs in her side.
"100 per cent we left some out there, we probably should've got 300+ with the platform we had set," she said.
"Burnsy batted spectacular, she goes at run a ball most of the time when she bats. Phoebs probably a little bit disappointed, obviously in front of her home crowd she wanted to try and put more runs on the board. And (it was) really nice to see Sas come back from an injury and do her thing at the back of end - we know there's more runs in us."
The Breakers second clash with ACT will start at 10am on Sunday at Wade Park.
