ORANGE City Council staff will work towards a June 1 opening following the identification of two suitable sites for a temporary indoor playground. The Orange Indoor Tennis Centre is the front-runner to house play equipment which council will hire while the Carl Sharpe Cricket Centre at Wade Park is next in line. According to a report for considering at Tuesday's Orange City Council meeting, the playground will be opened on June 1 and close on September 1. Both venues are council-owned with the report stating the lessee of the tennis centre is open to the idea of dedicating one of its five courts to the plan. A proposal for a temporary indoor playground was originally floated by Mayor Jason Hamling who was responding to feedback during his local government election campaign. That feedback has since been enforced through community engagement for the draft Community Strategic Plan. "We had some concerns about cost but I think either of the two [venues] are cost effective," Cr Hamling said. Cr Hamling also stressed the indoor playground was temporary, with any similar commercial operation that opens during the three-month lifespan of the council facility, to signal its closure. "We're not trying to open up a long term centre, it's about what the community wants," Cr Hamling said. Following Orange's recent bout of cold weather, there were hopes the a centre would be up and running around May but Cr Hamling said the logistics have been challenging for staff. Initially council staff had approached the Orange Ex-Services' Club in the hope of using the former Pee Wee's site on Byng Street but it was rejected with the switchboard needing a significant upgrade. The Orange Indoor Tennis Centre in Palmer Street offers a heated foyer with seating and a canteen. Depending on the club's agreement, the centre will operate the play area between 9am and 3pm seven days a week at a minimum. It may extend those hours. The centre will be responsible for the costs associated with the running the play ground including staff and cleaning and power. In return, council will provide equipment, promotion and assist with development approval. Revenue raised from entry fees will go to the tennis centre. "It's not only about kids, its about mums as well, it can be a bit lonely stuck at home during Orange's winters," Cr Hamling added.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/f32499f5-0b6a-462e-9986-7b89a4611358.JPG/r1_322_5564_3465_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg