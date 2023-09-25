CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh were busy this weekend, snapping away at some of the sports on in Orange.
Saturday was grand final day for the local soccer players. Jude Keogh went along to Jack Brabham park to snap the action for the A, B and C grade games.
The A Grade game was between Orange Waratahs and Barnstoneworth United. The B Grade match was between Orange Waratahs and Orange CYMS and the C Grade game was Millthorpe and Barnstoneworth.
Jude also went along to the Western Women's Rugby League game between Orange Vipers and the Wiradjuri Goannas.
