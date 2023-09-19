Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Lords Place pot plants to be redesigned by Orange primary schools

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 19 2023 - 11:46pm, first published 11:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The pot plants on Lords Place are set to be redesigned by school children and Indigenous artists.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.