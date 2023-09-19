A major strip of road in Orange could be set for a name change.
Charles Sturt University has requested Leeds Parade north of the distributor become "University Way."
Vice Chancellor Renee Leon believes renaming the 3.26 kilometre strip would reflect the importance of Orange's growing education sector.
"I hope Council will consider this proposal with the goodwill with which it is intended," she said.
"[It] would be fitting for a university town and would acknowledge the importance of education and research to the regional growth and development of Orange."
Leeds parade is named after Mayor James Stuart Leeds, who served in the role in 1881. His name would be retained for the southern section of the road under the proposal.
Orange City Council will debate the request at its Tuesday night meeting. If approved it will go to the NSW Geographical Naming Board for ratification.
The CSU campus in Orange opened in 2006. The site has been as education facility since 1973, when the Orange Agricultural College was established.
"Since Charles Sturt University took ownership of the campus in 2006 it has grown into a leading medical and allied health campus," a spokesperson for the university told the CWD.
"Naming the road leading to the campus 'University Way' or similar would be fitting for a university town, and would acknowledge the importance of education and research to the growth and development of Orange.
"We are mindful and respectful of the local history attached to the name of Leeds Parade. The historical nomenclature would be maintained under our proposal as Leeds Parade would remain south from the roundabout through to Dalton Street."
