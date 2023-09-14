Central Western Daily
Pedestrian hit by car at crossing on Lords Place, Orange

William Davis
Updated September 14 2023 - 9:14pm, first published 5:00pm
A pedestrian has been hit by a car at the Lords Place zebra crossing. Paramedics and police are on the scene.

