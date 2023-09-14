A pedestrian has been hit by a car at the Lords Place zebra crossing. Paramedics and police are on the scene.
The man was reportedly struck just before 4.30pm. He appeared to be conscious and talking but remained on the road, which links Summer Street to Byng Street.
"[We] were called to Lords place, Orange to reports of an accident involving a car and a pedestrian," a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said.
Bystanders immediately called triple-zero. Police slowed oncoming traffic.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
