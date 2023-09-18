Member for Orange Phil Donato has called for "accountability and transparency" over the controversial Lords Place revamp. Efforts to have installations torn out have meanwhile picked up another backer on council.
Plans for a motion to have the overhaul demolished were confirmed by councillor Jeff Whitton on Friday. It came days after a petition calling for an independent investigation into the $1.58 million council project was signed by almost every business on the street.
"I signed that petition," Member for Orange Phil Donato told the Central Western Daily on Monday.
"Obviously I moved into the area recently. I speak to a lot of business owners and, I think legitimately, some of the local business owners are pretty upset. It's affected their livelihoods. Business is down. Most of them have taken a financial hit to their business.
"These people are ratepayers, they're contributors, they're employers, they're long standing business people in the community and I think they've got some legitimate questions that need answers.
"I think there needs to be some accountability and transparency for these decisions."
The comments come as councillor Glenn Floyd - a friend and ally of Mr Donato - confirms he will back the push to tear up renovation works. He initially voted to approve construction.
"The prompt for me to say 'I think we need to get this looked at and even get it reversed' was primarily because of what we were told about getting ... the Ophir car park extended. That hasn't happened," Cr Floyd said.
"We were told that if it is not suitable for the area and if there's too much conjecture over the whole proposal it can be reversed.
"I wanted to take on board what people are saying and get a general community feel for the whole situation ... if it was negative, I was always going to pull the pin on this at some stage myself.
"That appears now to be the general consensus amongst the community ... it's not liked and I personally think it looks a little bit tardy down there at the moment.
"It could develop into something but I think by the time it develops into a really nice area, we're going to have 90 per cent of the businesses there go broke and that's certainly not what I want."
Prior to approval being granted, senior council staff including Rachelle Robb told councillors all works were completely reversible if deemed unsuitable after a 12 month trial.
There is not a consensus on council about the best path forward. Cr Tammy Greenhalgh believes more time is needed to make an informed decision about the street's future.
"We have just emerged from winter. Why waste more money before it has been given reasonable time for people to adjust? Then we [can] look to review," she told the CWD.
Cr Tony Mileto said: "There is no doubt that the current design hasn't met public expectations and this appears to have created some concerns.
"I haven't made a decision on which way to vote at this point of time and I'm interested in listening to the mover of the motion.
"Based on the limited information that I have been provided, I would find it difficult to support the total dismantling of Lord's Place without looking at alternate options.
"There also needs to be further thorough consultation with local businesses. I would also need to be aware of the associated costings, as this will be ratepayers money that will be used for such a project.
"I may consider moving a 'Shadow Motion'. My preference would be for council to immediately examine the current infrastructure that is in place and look at alternatives to make area more workable and provide a report back to council as a matter of urgency."
The petition signed by almost every business on the street last week called for an investigation into the viability of demolishing the installations.
An independent review was also requested into council staff who devised the plan, the consultation and communication processes, delays, cost blowout, and the "unusual secrecy surrounding the commencement."
Plans to hold a competition among Orange primary schools to design the white pot plants on Lords Place will come back to council on Tuesday after being raised by Cr Mel McDonell earlier this year. Council staff appear not be endorse the move.
Works have proven controversial since beginning on October 20, 2022. Many business owners told the CWD at the time further consultation had been promised prior to tree removals.
Management for 16 establishments signed an open-letter at the time outlining intent to stand against the development.
In August it emerged the project has blown over budget by about $180,000. Total cost is now estimated at about $1,580,000.
