Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

New pump track possible in Orange NSW

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 18 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new public pump track for cyclists in Orange could be set to be considered for construction.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.