A new public pump track for cyclists in Orange could be set to be considered for construction.
The old netball courts at Moulder Park is flagged as one possible location.
Pump tracks feature tight banked corners and consistently spaced mounds, allowing riders to build momentum by shifting body weight up and down.
A motion to explore the the viability and cost of construction was brought by Councillor Tony Mileto. It will be voted on at Tuesday night's Orange City Council meeting.
"[The idea] was raised by a few people from the public,' Cr Mileto told the Central Western Daily.
"It's quite simple ... it would lend itself to those children who are learning to get more confident and a little bit more adventurous in an environment which I believe would be safe."
Public papers released ahead of the meeting show council staff endorse the proposal.
A spokesperson for council said: "Once [councillors have] made a decision, staff will start to look at options for a pump track, including possible sources of funding and locations."
Recycled asphalt or rubber could be used in construction, the papers say.
A similar track was completed in Cudal in August of this year.
Orange currently is home to three skateparks, a velodrome, and toddler training tracks at Moulder Park and Orange Adventure Playground.
Plans for a mountain bike track on Mount Canobolas are also under consideration.
