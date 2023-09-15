Mel Hope isn't pretending like it's any other game ahead of the grand final.
The Orange Ex-Services Hockey Club stalwart is preparing to play her last game in the local competition after a four decade career.
Her side faces CYMS in the division one women's grand final on Saturday, September 16.
Hope said it would be the perfect way to bid farewell to hockey in the Colour City before she moves away.
"We are playing for a lot," she said.
"This is my last game in Orange after 40 years so we'd like to come away with a premiership.
"I'm super keen to get out there. I'm so pumped."
They face an unbeaten CYMS side in the decider but Hope said it was just the way Servies liked it.
"We've had good games throughout the year but CYMS have come out on top," she said.
"We thrive on being the underdog, we love that tag."
CYMS' Nic Chapman said it was fitting the two top teams would be playing off for the trophy.
"It's been really competitive," Chapman said.
"We've been the top two teams all year so it's good we both got through."
Servies are also in the men's grand final with captain Daryl Kennewell looking forward to swapping the usual Thursday night timeslot for a traditional grand final atmosphere.
"I'm going to love it," he said.
"I love having people around and having a bit of atmosphere around the place. Looking forward to playing on a nice hot sunny day for the first time this year."
Ex-Services X-Men face a Feds side who finished third in the regular season and Kennewell said he had been impressed with their progress.
"I think we've had a good season," he said.
"We finished top of the table and have managed to get all our men back for the finals.
"I'm actually really looking forward to playing Feds, they have really stepped up over the course of the year and are playing some good hockey so it should be good match.
"All we can do is control what we can and the result will take care of itself. The best team on the day will win."
Feds' Matt Showels said his side wouldn't be changing their approach to counteract X-Men.
"We have a good team, we throw the ball around and are pretty dynamic," he said.
"We will focus on our own game and see where it takes us."
