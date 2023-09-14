Central Western Daily
Orange CYMS clash with Bathurst Panthers in Group 10 under 16s league tag grand final

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 14 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 1:00pm
The Orange CYMS green league tag side cruelly had a shot at premiership glory snatched from them in 2021, now they are back on the big stage and determined to finally get their hands on the trophy.

