The only thing bigger than an Orange rugby league derby is one on grand final day.
Wade Park will play host to the under 15s Group 10 grand final between Bloomfield Tigers and Orange CYMS on Saturday, September 16.
For Tigers players Ravai Tulevu, Mitch Powyer and Jake Nell, it's the stuff of dreams getting to run out against their fierce rivals on the big stage.
"It's the biggest rivalry we've had so it's the most fun," Powyer said.
"We all know them pretty well," Televu said.
"It's a different game to all the others because we all know them so we play a bit harder."
"It can get a bit rough but it's a fun game," Nell added.
Bloomfield finished second on the ladder before stunning the unbeaten Bathurst Panthers 32-20 in the qualifying final.
They also boast a perfect record against CYMS, defeating them 36-20 and 32-12 during the regular season.
Despite their good form the trio agreed they would only win on Saturday if they played as a team
"If the team plays well then we all play well," Televu.
"We'll need to watch their half back. They have some outstanding players so we'll need to step up.
In contrast to their opponents on Saturday, CYMS have had to do it the hard way after finishing fourth and battling through three elimination finals.
Coach Dave Baird, who has coached the side since they were in under 9s, said they had peaked at the right time.
"We've got a bit of momentum going so hopefully it will continue on Saturday," he said.
"We finished fourth on the ladder and we've really been playing sudden death footy for the last month now. We beat Mudgee Dragons, St John's Dubbo and Bathurst Panthers to get through.
"It's unbelievable to see them grow. They are a great bunch of kids, they always come to training and work hard.
"They deserve to be where they are."
