There was an audible "ooooo" when Orange Public School's opponants took to the field in the girls rugby sevens final.
OPS had made it through to the decider of the NSW Primary School Sporting Association (PSSA) sevens competition and faced the Northern Beaches-based Narraweena Public School.
But such was the size disparity between the two schools, many didn't give Orange a chance according to principal Brad Tom.
"When the opposing team ran on the whole crowd went 'ooooo' because the size difference was like watching different grades they were so much bigger," he said.
"They were incredibly undersized compared to the opposition. There were some really tall, strong girls in the opposing team.
"But our team rallied, they played their hearts out and grew 10 feet on the field."
The OPS girls not only flipped the script, they did so in emphatic fashion, running in seven tries to none at Waratahs HQ to be crowned the best in NSW.
"The girls just absolutely threw themselves at it," he said.
"Believe it or not while our attack was incredibly strong it was the defence that won the game.
"Some of the bigger girls from the other team put on some pretty impressive runs. They went straight at our girls and they clung on and brought them down. I think it was a real shock to the other team.
"The tenacity of that team was just incredible."
This team isn't the only one enjoying success at the moment.
OPS is the holder of seven Western PSSA titles in boys rugby, boys football, boys basketball, girls netball, girls rugby sevens, girls touch football and girls football.
The boys rugby team finished third in NSW after beating Lennox Head at the same carnival the girls won.
Tom praised staff members for their dedication to the sports program.
"It's the strength of the staff who are always willing to give their time in training," he said.
"Our teachers go out of their way to be involved and promoting sportsmanship.
"We give kids plenty of opportunities across a range of activities like creative arts, performance but our sporting program has really kicked off this year.
"The success we've had has ranged across multiple sports and at this moment the school holds seven Western region titles."
