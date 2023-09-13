Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Breaking
Good News

Orange Public School wins girls rugby sevens NSW PSSA competition

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 14 2023 - 8:42am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was an audible "ooooo" when Orange Public School's opponants took to the field in the girls rugby sevens final.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.