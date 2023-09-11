Currently recovering from a rare kidney cancer, a little girl from Orange has had a real wish come true.
A six-year-old child from the Central West has been receiving treatment to combat Wilms' tumor, commonly caused by a gene mutation where kidney cells develop into a cancerous mass.
But throughout rounds of chemotherapy, Savannah - who prefers to be called by the name "Manny" - would dream of being with fairies on their adventures.
Turning this dream into a reality, Make-A-Wish Australia - which do not disclose family surnames - flew Manny and her family from Orange to Far North Queensland's The Magical Land - where she embarked on her very own real-life fairy adventure.
"Manny is still talking about her wish and showing her school friends all the trinkets and fairy dust she brought home," Manny's mother, Marie said.
"This magical wish experience was for every time she endured an operation or had chemotherapy."
Part of the magic included meeting a real-life fairy, who told Manny tales of the fairy world with enchanting stories, gifting the little girl (and her sister, Jenny) with her very own wings to wear and keep.
Immersed in a mystical atmosphere, Manny drank "special fairy tea" while learning all about fairy secrets, before heading off on her own quest to find magical fairy dust.
felt overwhelmed by how special Manny's fairy adventure wish was, saying it was the "perfect way" to celebrate her daughter's resilience through her difficult health journey.
"The wish was an emotional time for me," she said.
"Kids are more resilient, but I was so nostalgic about the whole thing. This is to say 'you did such an amazing job, Manny.
"And you deserve this time of complete happiness."
Since 1985, Make-A-Wish Australia has granted more than 10,000 life-changing wishes to children right across the country.
The Wish Force team has sent kids to the moon, brought dinosaurs back from extinction, and even made unicorns fly.
To find out more about Make-A-Wish Australia and how you can support children like Manny, head to the charity organisation's website.
