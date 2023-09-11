Central Western Daily
Child and puppy abuser with murder 'red flag' learns fate at Orange Local Court

By Staff Reporter
Updated September 12 2023 - 7:32am, first published 7:30am
Repeated sexual abuse of a child and assault of her three-month-old puppy in Orange has landed a man behind bars.

