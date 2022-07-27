Central Western Daily
Business

Alfio's Salvo Sciuto delighted to be among Orange's business award finalists

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated July 27 2022 - 4:01am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONSISTENT: Salvo Sciuto in one of Orange's enduring eateries, Alfio's Restaurant. Photo KATE BOWYER

THE announcement of the finalists for the 2022 Orange Business Awards has brought one of Orange's staples back into the limelight.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.