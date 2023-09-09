Central Western Daily
Orange City secure ONA first grade grand final spot with win over Life Studio

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 9 2023 - 9:36pm, first published 7:00pm
When Jodie Annis-Brown limped off the court late in Orange City's encounter with Life Studio, players and fans had every right to think history was repeating itself.

