When Jodie Annis-Brown limped off the court late in Orange City's encounter with Life Studio, players and fans had every right to think history was repeating itself.
But a twist in fate saw the previously undefeated City side lose 48-38 after Maddie Cole crashed into the stands and injured her knee which ruled her out for the rest of the season.
Fast-forward to September 9 and City had all but booked their ticket to the grand final as they found themselves up by double digits late in the match against Life Studio.
Never one to give less than 100 per cent, Annis-Brown went for a loose ball and ended up falling to the court in pain.
She was helped off and watched the remainder of the victory from the side-lines.
But the attacker played down fears she would not be fit to play in the decider.
"I'll be fine," Annis-Brown said after the game.
"I just needed a rest there at the end."
City stormed out to an eight point lead after one quarter of play and kept the momentum going throughout the first half as they found themselves up 28-13 after 30 minutes.
It was the combination between Annis-Brown and Lilly Mitchell which shot them out of the gates.
By looking at the pair move off each other, one would think they've played together for years.
But in fact, this is only their first season working together and it's taken a lot of hard work to get to this point.
"We're both moving shooters so it's very hard to get a good connection. We've got to use our outside players a lot more than most shooting partners would," she said.
"At training, it's always me and Lilly partnered together so that we get used to everything we do.
"I think we've got it sorted now."
The other half of City's dynamic duo agreed the pair had started to click as an attacking threat.
"We always talk to each other," Mitchell said.
"The encouragement always comes through."
With their grand final spot now secured and a chance for redemption against the Vipers on the cards, Mitchell made sure to note how they would be playing for more than just the team on the court.
"It was really important to come back from an unfortunate injury (to Maddie Cole) last weekend," she added.
"We wanted to play the best we could for her today."
While a perfect season may no longer be on the cards, that's not necessarily a bad thing according to Annis-Brown.
Describing herself as "very superstitious", she admitted being undefeated made her nervous.
"Having that loss, I'm confident now," she said.
"Vipers are a very athletic team, but we've got to play our game and not try to keep up with them.
"Slow and steady wins the race."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.