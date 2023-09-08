Orange Hawks under 18s head up to Dubbo on Sunday to face Lithgow Workies Wolves in the Tom Nelson Premiership grand final.
If successful they'll match the efforts of the unbeaten 2015 side which stormed home to victory against Mudgee Dragons at Wade Park.
The Central Western Daily was on hand to capture all the action.
Orange Hawks has capped the perfect under 18 season with a slashing 42-12 Group 10 grand final triumph over Mudgee Dragons at Wade Park.
The two blues opening 20 minutes set up the triumph, with brutal defence followed by tries to Jack Aumuller, Nathan Potts and two to man of the match Jedd Kennedy ensuring the defending premiers emphatically stamped the 2015 decider with a point-a-minute 22-nil lead.
Mudgee fought back, however, and got to within 22-12, but four more tries to the two blues put the result to bed.
In a somewhat sour ending to an otherwise brilliant grand final, three players were sent off - Treii Saukuru for Hawks, and Jakob Ven Der Bruggen and Jeff Wright for the Dragons - for striking in an all-in brawl that brought a close to the game one minute and 12 seconds early.
The 30-point win notches up back-to-back premierships for Hawks, the first in the club's history since 1995-96.
"They've spent the last eight or so years playing together," coach Matt Boss said.
"It's a fitting way for them to finish. They deserve this, and I'm really happy they've been able to achieve it."
Boss said the side's opening 20 minutes set up the result, a period of play that was the team's most clinical in 2015.
"We really set ourselves a target this week," Boss continued.
"We had to come out and be strong, we knew Mudgee would be physical for us for the first 20 minutes but we're very happy with the way the boys played, to finish like that.
"It got a bit nervous there at one stage, but look couple of big plays from so really good players set us in the right direction there."
Of those good players, none were better than five-eighth Jye Barrow.
Going within a whisker of claiming man of the match honours, the classy ball-player set up the game's first two tries and then leaped high to catch a Brodie Christopherson bomb which led to the halfback scoring a crucial try in the second half.
Barrow was a hand-full for nigh on the entire 60 minutes.
"He was outstanding," Boss added.
"Hayd'n Baragry was really good, Nathan Potts, Jack Aumuller has been one of our best all year and was outstanding today."
To come back from 22-nil down and make a game of it when Tom Lawson scored and Wright also bagged a try showed plenty of character.
"We do have a really young team," Bryant said.
"Only four of them go up to reserve grade and first grade next year.
"We were coming over here to win it, we had a game plan ... and the start of the second half we did it for a bit, we looked good but went away from it again.
"Quality Hawks team though, they were undefeated all year and coached well."
ORANGE HAWKS 42 (Jedd Kennedy 2, Tristan Roach, Jack Aumuller, Kade Barrow, Brodie Christopherson, Deryne McKenzie, Nathan Potts tries; Kade Barrow 5 goals) def MUDGEE DRAGONS 12 (Tom Lawson, Jeff Wright tries; Jack Beasley 2 goals).
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.