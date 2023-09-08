Central Western Daily
History: Orange Hawks defeat Mudgee Dragons in 2015 Group 10 under 18s grand final

Nick McGrath
Dominic Unwin
By Nick McGrath, and Dominic Unwin
Updated September 8 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
Orange Hawks under 18s head up to Dubbo on Sunday to face Lithgow Workies Wolves in the Tom Nelson Premiership grand final.

