Jonah Ruzgas before Orange Local Court for allegedly soliciting child abuse material

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 8 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 1:00pm
A Central West man with connections to Orange, Bathurst and Parkes is before court on a charge of soliciting child abuse material.

