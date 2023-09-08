A Central West man with connections to Orange, Bathurst and Parkes is before court on a charge of soliciting child abuse material.
Jonah Anthony Ruzgas, 23, has been granted strict bail conditions after being charged with the Commonwealth offence of using a carriage service, such as a phone or computer, to solicit child abuse material.
The former NSW Country Rugby player and Bathurst cricketer is yet to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.
He was released from custody and granted bail in Orange Local Court on Friday, August 25 and the case returned to court on Friday, September 8 for an amendment to be made to his bail.
Magistrate David Day said the initial bail conditions were suggested by Ruzgas.
Those conditions dictate he is to report to Orange Police Station every day between 8am and 8pm, surrender his passport and not go within two kilometres of any point of international departure, including airports or ports.
He is also prohibited to possess a device capable of connecting to the internet or use or possess a telephone, including a mobile phone.
A bail security deposit of $20,000 was also required.
There are conditions on who he can be around, Ruzgas is subject to a strict curfew and he's not to leave his bail address unless in the company of specific family members.
However, on Friday, September 8, solicitor Tayla Regan requested an amendment to those conditions saying the existing bail conditions don't enable him to leave his house.
Ruzgas was not present in court when the request for an amendment was made.
Ms Regan said one of the people he could leave the house with lived in Parkes and the other in Penrith so she asked that a third person, who lives in Orange, be added to his bail.
Mr Day agreed to allow that addition and made a new curfew condition that Ruzgas cannot leave his house unless in the company of that Orange resident.
The case will be mentioned again in Orange Local Court next month.
