Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Orange netball: Orange City ready to fend off Vipers, Orange High School and Life Studio

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
September 1 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A grand final re-match and youngsters ready to spring an upset headline the first week of finals action in the Orange Netball Association division one competition.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.