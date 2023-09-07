Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Animal
Watch
Have Your Say

Molong man claims witness to sighting 'reverse walk' Yowie near creek

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated September 7 2023 - 8:14pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Backward-facing feet, dog-like snouts, spider-like movements, and double-row teeth - people have long spoken about eerie tales of the legendary outback Yowie.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.