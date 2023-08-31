Central Western Daily
Orange Public School rugby sevens teams make PSSA semi-finals at NSW Waratahs HQ

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 31 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
Two years ago girls weren't able to play tackle footy at Orange Public School (OPS).

