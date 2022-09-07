Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Orange Public School's girls rugby 7s side to compete a Daceyville in PSSA state titles

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated September 7 2022 - 10:26am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange Public School's PSSA rugby 7s side. Picture supplied

For years, rugby 7s has been a growing sport.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.