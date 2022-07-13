GLOBE-TROTTING with the nation's best, a director with NSW Country Rugby and still, after decades of scrums and injuries to render retirement, she's been back on the field - wearing the number nine jersey for her beloved Orange Emus club.
"I just think ... you don't know when your last game is," Ferguson said.
"So, any opportunity to be on the field is amazing; and you just want to give it one hundred per cent when you do step onto that paddock."
Local sporting legend, Amanda Ferguson truly lives and breathes her wildest, rugby dreams.
The eponym behind the women's western rugby competition, the Westfund Amanda Ferguson Cup, you'd be pretty hard-pressed to find someone in the footy realms who hasn't heard of either "Fergo", "Fergie" or "Ferg."
An embedded fixture within the wider rugby community, the union legend was instrumental in bringing women into the footy fold, getting the first gals' competition off the ground back in 2001.
Today, there's a total of 18 women's teams in the footprint of Central West Rugby.
"It still makes you a bit speechless to know you had a hand in that, because you really just do what you do because you love it," Ferguson said.
"You want the opportunity to play footy, you want to see your teammates have their own experience, and you want to boost those girls up - the new ones and the juniors who are coming through, as well.
"And like anything, it's had it's ups and downs; but the growth of the women's teams [in our region] now, is fantastic - it's just been amazing to watch and be a part of."
Several years on from then, and all while juggling full-time work with Skillset, Fergo's worn the blue for Waratahs, played for Country NSW, and represented alongside other Central West Rugby Union champions.
Back in the day, Fergo said she played in at half-back and five-eighth, though, as her "body shape changed" she said, she moved to the front row.
With what was supposed to be her last game in 2018 following complex knee injuries, she's been back for the 2022 season; and acing a very familiar role on the field.
"You're a long time retired I always say, so it's great being back out there, playing and running around," she said.
"And I've been lucky enough to play a few games for Emus this year, back where I originally started at half-back.
"I'm probably a little bit slower - and that's okay, that comes with age - but maybe, I'm a bit wiser," Ferguson laughed.
For the past six years, Ferg's also been jet-setting with the Australian women's rugby team, the Buildcorp Wallaroos, as the squad's devoted manager.
"I do it to give back to the game that's given me so much," she said.
"So I help and support our coaching staff to give our players the best opportunity that they can to perform, both on and off the field, and it's just been a really nice experience to be with the Wallaroos girls."
Training for the ultimate 2022 Rugby World Cup, Fergo said the crew has been busting their butts at training for upcoming comps, with a camp to head to beforehand.
With the national rugby squad headed to Christchurch's Orangetheory Stadium next month, they'll go head-to-head with New Zealand's Black Ferns on August 20, with eyes fixed on the O'Reilly Cup.
Then, in a historic double header at Adelaide Oval on August 27, the Wallaroos will then take on the NZ team on home soil at the iconic South Australian venue.
"We'll come back to Australia after that and play the second test here in August which is great, and then we're home for a couple of weeks to get back into our prep for the World Cup," Ferguson said.
"We've been working all this year on prepping and getting our girls ready for that comp and we'll kick-off for that in October in NZ, so it's just about training hard and being the best possible rugby team we can be."
That kind of all-encompassing philosophy also runs true when Ferg takes to any field - in any level of rugby, with any team, and at any match.
Right through from her discipline at training sessions to game days, she finds happiness in supporting her teammates and helping rookies to find their own rugby rhythm.
Finding one's own happy place as well, she said, has been one massive gamechanger in Fergo's life.
"I think, at the end of the work day, you need those outlets that put a smile on your face; the things that feel rewarding to you," she said.
"And rugby to me is rewarding; it's also my outlet and my second family.
"To be involved in such an amazing club like Emus and the people and the friendships that you build, it's next to nothing - I can't even describe or compare it to anything."
You could travel the world and be welcomed with open arms by any rugby club, Ferg said, which continues along a steady thread of culture that's been a constant for her.
"When people talk about 'oh, what's so great about rugby', well it just comes back to the people that are around you - it could be from your club coach, or from a player, an administrator or even a supporter," she said.
"The game for women has come so far, as well; it's grown and developed in leaps and bounds over the 21 years I've been involved locally, and there's still more to come.
"And it will, it will come in time - more opportunities for the women's games to be out there, more games shown on telly [TV] and even becoming more professional - it's still building, but it is coming."
An experience you'd have to physically try to really feel, Fergo's hope is that more and more women will join the rugby ranks.
So, would she recommend it?
"Definitely, yes - you've just got to give it a go," she said.
"Sometimes, it can be quite daunting, but the people that are in our game will make it for you.
"And once you've set foot on that paddock, you will love it - that first tackle, that first hit - you won't want to turn back."
