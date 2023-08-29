Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/AFL
Photos

Orange Tigers win three premierships in AFL Central West junior grand finals

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 29 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At half-time of the AFL Central West under 17s grand final, Orange Tigers seemed destined to fall agonisingly short of their first flag as a team.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.