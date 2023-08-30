In some of the towns and villages outside of Orange you can get more bang for you buck when looking for houses costing $500,000 or less.
Earlier this week the Central Western Daily looked at what you can buy in Orange for half-a-million dollars or less and with prices being out of reach for some people we've taken a look at what you can get if you're willing to move further out.
Comparatively, people can generally buy larger homes on bigger blocks for less money in the smaller regional areas due to the distance from major towns and employment centres.
Some of the most affordable properties are to be had in Eugowra following the floods in 2022 with some residents deciding to move on.
However, there aren't many homes available in the lower price ranges and not all towns or villages had affordable properties with prices advertised.
In several locations people need to contact the real estate agents for find the price.
This two-bedroom cottage at 9 Percy Street, Blayney, is set on a large corner block and has just been sold.
It was advertised at $415,000 but the final sale price is not known to the Central Western Daily.
The kitchen includes retro cabinetry and a wood stove.
There is a sunroom in addition to two good-sized bedrooms.
The enclosed yard also contains a workshop, shed and garage.
This 45 Plumb Street, Blayney has been renovated so nothing needs to be done.
The property was advertised at $455,000 and the Central Western Daily understands it has recently been sold.
There is also potential to add a sizeable shed or a granny flat in the backyard.
The property is located in a central position in walking distance to both the primary and high schools.
This four-bedroom house at 12 Adelaide Lane, Blayney, has two bathrooms and space for one car.
There is a slow-combustion wood heater and the main bedroom has an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe
The modern bathroom has a full-size bath.
This four-bedroom house at 63 Main Street, Cudal resembles a log cabin.
A bonus space at the back of the house could be transformed into a dining room or sunroom.
The kitchen includes a walk-in pantry.
The house is set on a 1353 square metre fenced block and there is access from the street at the back of the block and plenty of room to build a large shed.
There is a covered patio, water tanks, greenhouses and the gardens have been meticulously kept.
This old five-bedroom house at 64 Main Street, Cudal needs a bit of love and has an interesting history dating back to the 1800s.
The heritage listed building has rendered brickwork with noticeable bluestone footings at the back of the property, a corrugated galvanised iron roof and includes town water, sewerage and a spring fed well.
There are two bathrooms and space for two cars.
It also has development approval for subdivision of the 3478 square metre lot.
This two-bedroom red-brick cottage at 28 Nanima Street, Eugowra needs work, including new flooring.
It has two large bedrooms, renovations to the kitchen, a partly renovated bathroom, separate toilet, a separate lounge room, mud room area, outside laundry, older style garage/carport and lane access.
It is set on a 518.5square metre.
This renovated three bedroom cottage at 31 Nanima Street, Eugowra is set on about an acre and a half of land, 6434.5 square metres.
The loungeroom has a wood fire, there's a new and modern U shaped kitchen, a dining area with split system air-conditioning, bathroom with bath, shower and vanity, a laundry with toilet, evaporative air conditioning as well as a single garage plus carports.
Set on a quarter-acre block, this three-bedroom house at 57 Oberon Street, Eugowra is located on the eastern side of the town and stayed high and dry during the 2022 flood.
All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, the master bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite.
It has open plan living, dining and kitchen areas, including a step-in pantry, dishwasher, bathroom with easy access shower and freestanding bathtub, separate toilet, laundry with built-in linen storage, garden sheds and a double carport at the back. The undercover deck overlooks the easy-to-maintain open lawn.
The 1113 square metre yard has rear lane access.
This three bedroom-house at 4/101 Old Orange Road, Manildra, is set on a one acre lot.
The property is about two minutes drive from the Manildra township and 30 minutes from Orange.
This house has a large kitchen with a gas stove and plenty of storage, the bathroom has a corner spa bath and the back covered deck is great for outdoor living.
There is also a garage, garden sheds, and an orchard.
One property came up in the $500,000 or less search in Millthorpe.
The property includes a three bedroom house in need of renovation or refurbishment with the advertising promoting it as a knock-down opportunity for someone to build their own modern home in the heart of the village.
The 736 square metre block at 4 Montgomery Street, Millthorpe, is set to go to auction on September 6 and not guide price is listed.
Sale prices for houses in Molong have not been made public so buyers will need to contact the relevant real estate agents.
Houses that have sold in that area include:
This two-bedroom house on a half-acre block at 13 Macquarie Street, Neville has uninterrupted views.
A separate dining room could be converted into a third bedroom.
The property also has a single garage with built-in storage and internal access.
The property is walking distance to the Neville Public School, the recently upgraded sporting facility and local park.
